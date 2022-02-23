Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Position Reduced by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cytosorbents worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 413,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 262.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,369 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 151,015 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 964,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,551. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.31. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

