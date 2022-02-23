CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.96. CytRx has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

CytRx Company Profile

CYTRX CORP. is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical related products and services including human therapeutics focused on high-value critical- care therapies.

