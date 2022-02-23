D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Shares Down 0.7%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 289 ($3.93). 21,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 52,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.96).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D4T4. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.78) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £117.11 million and a PE ratio of 34.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

In related news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 9,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($35,495.72).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

