Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXAF) to Buy

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PTXAF stock opened at 0.24 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of 0.24 and a 52-week high of 0.24.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services and packet switched local fixed network license.

