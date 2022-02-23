Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXAF) to Buy

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of PTXAF stock opened at 0.24 on Tuesday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of 0.24 and a 52-week high of 0.24.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
