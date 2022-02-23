Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Holdings Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Danaos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:DAC opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

