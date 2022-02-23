Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €51.50 ($58.52) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

EPA:BN opened at €54.58 ($62.02) on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($81.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.58.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

