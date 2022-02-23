Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 6,460.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

