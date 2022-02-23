Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $244,000 Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $1,714,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 763.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,411 shares of company stock worth $262,158. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

