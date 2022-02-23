Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $299,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $312.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.20 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

