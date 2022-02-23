Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 35,391 BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 96.5% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,374,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BYTS stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.