Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $210,000 Position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAC stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

