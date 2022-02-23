Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $3,533,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HEES stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69.
A number of analysts recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About H&E Equipment Services
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.