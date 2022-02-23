Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $3,533,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

