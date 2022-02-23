DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $696.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013708 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008128 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,640,788 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.