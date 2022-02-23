Delphine Mousseau Acquires 1,010 Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) insider Delphine Mousseau bought 1,010 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,650.62).
Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,219 ($16.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Safestore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 728.58 ($9.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.86). The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,314.70.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.
About Safestore
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
