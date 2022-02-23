Denbury (DEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DEN opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Denbury by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denbury by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Denbury by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Denbury by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

