Denbury (DEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE DEN opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.21.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
