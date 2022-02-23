Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €84.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €71.78 ($81.57) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €73.78 and its 200 day moving average is €77.25.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.