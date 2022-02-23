Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $32.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCX. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of AMCX opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.90. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AMC Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

