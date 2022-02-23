Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $417.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $417.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $428.18.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $353.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.42. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.