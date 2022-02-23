Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.