Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

