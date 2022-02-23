Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

