Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,722 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $49,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 223.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 65.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $701,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

