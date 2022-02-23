Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,190 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $48,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 610,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after buying an additional 43,327 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 153,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

