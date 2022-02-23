Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,835,562 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,119,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $48,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 95.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 39,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,248,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $39,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Transocean stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
Transocean Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
