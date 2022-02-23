Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,053 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $50,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 99,707.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.