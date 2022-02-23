Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,557 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $47,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $204.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average of $169.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.77 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.62.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,478,799. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

