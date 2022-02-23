Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,264 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diversey were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at $797,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after buying an additional 106,992 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

