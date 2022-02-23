DMC Global (BOOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.96 million, a PE ratio of 378.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DMC Global by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DMC Global by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DMC Global by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

