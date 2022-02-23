Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.