Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

