DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,830 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $222,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,792,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $818,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.03 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.