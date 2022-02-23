DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

NYSE:DASH traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. 11,609,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,507. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day moving average of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.03 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $928,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $818,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DoorDash by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

