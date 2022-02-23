Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.
Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
