Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

