DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

