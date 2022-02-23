DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

DKNG opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

