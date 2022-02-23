Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$27.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on D.UN. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.28.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.57.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

