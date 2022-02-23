Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

DRVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.18. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

