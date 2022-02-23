Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,602. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $271,381,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 9,033,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

