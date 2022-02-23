Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.59 or 0.06996399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,703.72 or 1.00380822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049451 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

