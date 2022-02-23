Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $446,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of DRE opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

