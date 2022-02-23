Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will report $229.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.40 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $473.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. 38,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.