Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will report $229.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.40 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $473.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. 38,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,374. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

