Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

