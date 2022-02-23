Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $270,982,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,216,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 87,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,611,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

