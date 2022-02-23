Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 220,450 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 329,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,569. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

