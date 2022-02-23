Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $731,000 in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after acquiring an additional 110,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 75.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

CENX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 20,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

