Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 153.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 2,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,043. The company has a market cap of $171.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -2.84. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

CODX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

