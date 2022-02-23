Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,119 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.84. 10,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,555. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

