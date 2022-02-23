Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,502 HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

HFC traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 89,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

