Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 29,024 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 173,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,341,586. The stock has a market cap of $225.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.