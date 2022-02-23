Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,995.50. 27,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,180.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3,327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.