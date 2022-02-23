Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,995.50. 27,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,180.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3,327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

