Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.62. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $127.40 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

